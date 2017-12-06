New Drugstore Opens 365 Days A Year "Area Needs More Stores Open On Sundays"

Morden's newest drugstore is hoping to create more convenience for customers by opening on Sundays. The store is open 365 days a year.

Owner Hany Maawad says the city was underserviced with only three drugstore options.

"You don't know someone might need help, someone might need their prescription, over the counter, so we're open 365 to help everybody."

Maawad adds they offer senior discounts every day, "we need to help our seniors, and here we have a good number of seniors in the community."

Located in the heart of Stephen St. in Morden is also key, near the Agassiz clinic, " we are in the centre," he says.

Maawad adds the city has also been very welcoming.

"People are friendly, we've had a great welcome."

The store opened on November 24.