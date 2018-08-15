New EDO Hired For Altona, Rhineland area

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
A newly formed organization led by Altona and area business leaders has hired an economic development officer.

Stephanie Harris will join the SEED group as its new EDO.

SEED, which stands for Supporting Entrepreneurs through Economic Development, was formed this year as a joint venture between several local business leaders and the municipalities of Altona and Rhineland.

A news release issued by SEED says Harris will help the group deliver its mandate to stimulate the local economy and support the creation, expansion, retention and attraction of local business.

"It is a significant responsibility and we are thrilled that after an extensive search we were able to bring Stephanie on board," said SEED Board Chair Brad Iverson. "She brings with her a great knowledge of the local business environment and a passion for ensuring the success of local business."

Harris has been the general manager of the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce for almost two years and in that time the organization has seen steady growth with membership at an all time high of 177 members.

"I have had the pleasure of building relationships and working with our business community over the past two years, and the new role will allow me to build on those relationships and combine my experience working in civil service to focus on business retention and expansion activities that will grow our local economy and remove barriers to economic development," said Harris.

She will take over her new role as EDO on Monday, August 27th.

Meanwhile, the process of finding a new general manager for the Chamber of Commerce will begin.

According to the news release, the organization along with the SEED Group will try to fill that role as soon as possible.

