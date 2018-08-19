New Entertainment Brings Excitement At Plum Fest

As August comes to its peak, the community of Plum Coulee celebrated with Plum Fest.

A staple event for the town each year, with one of their most well-received elements the waffle and crackles breakfast.

"The waffles and crackles are the most popular thing in our Plum Fest I think," said Plum Fest Committee Member June Letkeman. "We average 600 to 650 a year, and we get them fed quite handily."

The festival kicked off Friday night with the Downtown Street Dance.

Saturday continued with the breakfast, parade, Plum Fest Market, duck race, fireman's rode, and free entertainment at the stage all day.

A new attraction to this year's festival which Letkeman said she was excited for was Dr. Von Houligan's Carnival of Calamities.

"They come from Alberta, and they haven't ever been in our area before. He does magic, he does firebreathing, he does all kinds of antics. It's like an old-time circus coming to town."

Wrapping up the weekend was the Community Church Service, hot dog and homemade fries lunch, and a concert by the Juno award-winning band The Color.

"We're pleased to have The Color. Jordan is from Plum Coulee and lives in Plum Coulee. They won a Juno award this year, and we're pleased and proud to have them come to their hometown to do a show for us," said Letkeman.

Letkeman is always excited to have so many people come to the town and is proud of the community and the work they put in to promote their town during the festival.