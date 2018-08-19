Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

As August comes to its peak, the community of Plum Coulee celebrated with Plum Fest.

A staple event for the town each year, with one of their most well-received elements the waffle and crackles breakfast.

"The waffles and crackles are the most popular thing in our Plum Fest I think," said Plum Fest Committee Member June Letkeman. "We average 600 to 650 a year, and we get them fed quite handily."

The festival kicked off Friday night with the Downtown Street Dance.

Saturday continued with the breakfast, parade, Plum Fest Market, duck race, fireman's rode, and free entertainment at the stage all day.

A new attraction to this year's festival which Letkeman said she was excited for was Dr. Von Houligan's Carnival of Calamities.

"They come from Alberta, and they haven't ever been in our area before. He does magic, he does firebreathing, he does all kinds of antics. It's like an old-time circus coming to town."

Wrapping up the weekend was the Community Church Service, hot dog and homemade fries lunch, and a concert by the Juno award-winning band The Color.

"We're pleased to have The Color. Jordan is from Plum Coulee and lives in Plum Coulee. They won a Juno award this year, and we're pleased and proud to have them come to their hometown to do a show for us," said Letkeman.

Letkeman is always excited to have so many people come to the town and is proud of the community and the work they put in to promote their town during the festival.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local/new-entertainment-brings-excitement-at-plum-fest#sigProId26e1cfcdb8

More Local News

New Entertainment Brings Excitement At Plum Fest

As August comes to its peak, the community of Plum Coulee celebrated with Plum Fest. A staple event for the town each year, with one of their most well-received elements the waffle and crackles…

Cyclist Rides 100 Miles A Day For Habitat For Humanity

Nancy Bezan biked 700 miles in seven days to change the destiny of a child. Bezan completed a cycling challenge last month, biking 100 miles every day for a week to raise money for the Morden-Winkler…

Altona's Gallery Features Artist Who Paints Daily, Despite Working Two Jobs

An artist from Brandon is being featured in this fall's collection of work at Gallery in the Park. Curator Susie Fisher contacted Brandon artist Weiming Zhao, which is the reason for Zhao's first…

Goertzen's New Role Involves Considerably More Than Education

Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen says there is more to his new role in the provincial government than many people realize following a cabinet shuffle August 1st. It was widely reported that Goertzen is…

Border Facility Closure Worries Area Residents

Local residents are hoping it won't take too long to re-open the border crossing south of Cartwright. Officials with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) closed the port of entry on August 10th after…

Beef Industry Worried New Food Guide Will Mislead Canadians

With the revised Canada's Food Guide set to be released at the end of the year, the beef industry is still advocating for changes. Manager of Public and Stakeholder Engagement with the Canadian…

Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Plant In Winkler

A fire broke out on the property of Acrylon Plastics in Winkler Friday afternoon on Airport Dr. The fire appears to have originated in the dumpster behind the plant. Winkler Fire Department members…

An Average Of Twenty Collisions A Year Involve Farm Equipment

With harvest underway, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) wants Manitoba farmers and motorists to keep safety in mind. Stress while driving may be heightened during this extremely busy period, as farm…

Burgers To Beat MS Raises Support For A Cure

Hundreds of burger fans flocked to A&W Thursday for Burgers to Beat MS Day. In total 599 Teen Burgers were sold, as well as 33 Double Teen Burgers and $102 in donations received, raising over $1,300.…

3 Vehicle Collision In Morris

The Morris Fire Department, EMS and RCMP responded to a 3 vehicle collision this morning in the Town of Morris. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 75 and Stampede Drive on the south end…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login