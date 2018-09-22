New Equipment Gives Manitou Fire Department Access To Remote Areas

The Manitou Fire Department has received a boost towards a new fire truck. Earlier this month, the rural department received a $25,000 grant from FCC (Farm Credit Canada).

"It feels great to be recognized and noticed, the help from the corporate world... is greatly appreciated," Fire Chief Kris Reynolds says, adding the department has been raising funds for a number of years for the project.

The fire department responds to between 20-30 calls each year ranging from grass fires to structure fires. Reynolds explains the new $70,000 truck will allow firefighters to access more remote areas.

While they had been prepared to purchase an older, used truck, Reynolds says the FCC grant allowed them to purchase a new vehicle, "we didn't have to budget shop anymore, which was a big help."

He notes the vehicle has been ordered and is expected to be in service later this year.