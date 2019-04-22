A popular method for preventing heart attack and stroke may no longer be an option for some older adults.

Dr. Michael Routledge, Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health-Sante Sud, explains there has been a long running debate around the benefits of taking one low-dose Aspirin a day and says new evidence indicates those perks may not outweigh the risks after all.

"We've known for a long time that Aspirin has benefits and risks to it. The major benefit being that it can help prevent some forms of heart attack and stroke, and the risks being that it can cause bleeding," he said.

According to the latest research, the blanket recommendation should no longer be made for older adults using the medication as a primary prevention method - those who aren't at risk of heart disease. Instead, evidence suggests Aspirin may still be a good option as a secondary prevention method for people who have already suffered heart attack or stroke.

"At the end of the day, Aspirin is probably not for everybody," added Routledge.

He encourages anyone with questions regarding their treatment plan to speak to their doctor.

Meantime, Routledge says there is some interesting evidence coming out around Aspirin and cancer prevention.

"We're waiting to see where that ends up, that's newer literature," he noted.