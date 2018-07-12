New Favourites Returning to Carman Country Fair

There will once again be a charitable component to the Carman Country Fair.

The annual three day festival kicks off Thursday.

Scheduled for Saturday afternoon is the Truck Pull for Mental Health. It is one of several new favourite activities that were added to the Fair in 2017.

John Goff, president of the Dufferin Ag Society, explains teams of 10 will attempt to pull a tandem grain and potato truck down a track. The team that can do it in the least amount of time will be named the winner.

Funds raised through pledges and other donations will benefit a local group working to raise awareness and build resources for mental health supports in the area. The event raised about $10,000 in 2017 and Goff says organizers are optimistic about the success of this year's edition.

Visitors to the Fair this weekend will also be able to snag some snacks at no cost thanks to the free fries booth, another new favourite making a come-back this year.

In 2017 a group of area potato growers joined forces to offer the locally grown treat. Not only are the farmers donating the potatoes but they are also working the booth, frying and serving the fresh fries.

"We want to show people that potato farmers are there behind their community," said Goff.

Also making a return to the 2018 Carman Country Fair are light horse shows. The main events have been moved to the grandstands in order to build excitement and grow crowds.

This weekend also marks the second time that Carman has hosted the annual Manitoba Provincial Percheron Show. Goff noted there will be 56 heavy horses participating in the Fair this year. In fact, he added the D.A.S. has added to its facilities in order to accommodate the animals.

The Carman Country Fair goes through Saturday.