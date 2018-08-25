New Fire Hall For St. Jean

A new fire hall is in store for the Town of St. Jean.

A photo of the current St. Jean fire hall, which will be sold in the future.

RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin explains this project will be built the same time as the new splash park.

"With the splash pad project and the fire hall we had purchased some property from the DSFM school division, and we figured doing these two projects at the same time, we could tie in to some things and mitigate the costs," said Sabourin.

The fire hall will be east of the new splash park project, behind the school.

"With this we can provide some washrooms for the splash pad through the fire hall... it works good for us to do these two projects at the same time and have have these both completed for next spring," he said.

Sabourin explains the current hall is too small.

"With the replacement schedule for equipment, we want the trucks in the future to grow into the building and that's not possible with the current fire hall."

He adds the new hall will be comparable in size to the Letellier fire hall built about four years ago. "We acquired the land for $50,000 dollars, we have taken a debenture for half a million dollars for the new fire hall, and that fifty thousand would come out of there," Sabourin explained.

The tender was awarded to Jablonski Carpentry, which came in under budget.

"We're over funding our fire reserve currently. The cost of the debenture will be taken off our reserve contribution ... once the fire hall debenture is done in 15 years the reserve contributions will go back up to their current level," Sabourin said.

He added the old hall will be up for sale.

"Also with the hall in Letellier, their old hall also we still own. We'll be looking to sell these to encourage smaller businesses to move into these places," said Sabourin.

Currently the former Letellier fire hall is being used as storage for equipment.

Reeve Derek Sabourin stands where the new St. Jean fire hall will be located.