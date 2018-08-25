New Fire Hall For St. Jean

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

A new fire hall is in store for the Town of St. Jean.

st jean old firehallA photo of the current St. Jean fire hall, which will be sold in the future.

RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin explains this project will be built the same time as the new splash park.

"With the splash pad project and the fire hall we had purchased some property from the DSFM school division, and we figured doing these two projects at the same time, we could tie in to some things and mitigate the costs," said Sabourin.

The fire hall will be east of the new splash park project, behind the school.

"With this we can provide some washrooms for the splash pad through the fire hall... it works good for us to do these two projects at the same time and have have these both completed for next spring," he said.

Sabourin explains the current hall is too small.

"With the replacement schedule for equipment, we want the trucks in the future to grow into the building and that's not possible with the current fire hall."

He adds the new hall will be comparable in size to the Letellier fire hall built about four years ago. "We acquired the land for $50,000 dollars, we have taken a debenture for half a million dollars for the new fire hall, and that fifty thousand would come out of there," Sabourin explained.

The tender was awarded to Jablonski Carpentry, which came in under budget.

"We're over funding our fire reserve currently. The cost of the debenture will be taken off our reserve contribution ... once the fire hall debenture is done in 15 years the reserve contributions will go back up to their current level," Sabourin said.

He added the old hall will be up for sale.

"Also with the hall in Letellier, their old hall also we still own. We'll be looking to sell these to encourage smaller businesses to move into these places," said Sabourin.

Currently the former Letellier fire hall is being used as storage for equipment.

Derek sabourin New firehallReeve Derek Sabourin stands where the new St. Jean fire hall will be located.

More Local News

New Fire Hall For St. Jean

A new fire hall is in store for the Town of St. Jean. A photo of the current St. Jean fire hall, which will be sold in the future. RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin explains this project will be…

Funeral Procession Collision Sparks Safety Concern

After a car accident last week, a church minister was left wondering how safe funeral processions really are. A lay minister was T-boned in Winnipeg during a funeral procession, totalling his…

Solar Projects In Decline, Says Local Business Owner

A pilot project to increase solar energy interest in the province came to an end in spring, and a local business is feeling the effects. Manitoba Hydro's Solar Energy Program, a two-year pilot…

Roadway Fatality Stats Paint Dark Picture

Fifty-two collisions and 57 deaths. These are the statistics on roadway fatalities in the province of Manitoba so far this year. Manitoba RCMP Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's…

Upgrades At Moto Park-X Aim to Rejuvenate Riding Interest

The Moto Park-X track southeast of Altona underwent some changes this summer to rejuvenate interest among riders. Last winter the park applied for a grant through RM of Rhineland and Town of Altona,…

New Girls Hockey Program Coming To Winkler

More girls will be able to play hockey in Winkler this fall. Dwain Bergen, the Pembina Valley Female Hockey Director, says they'll be hosting Atom and Novice teams in Winkler, and will also give an…

New Fundraiser Honouring Late Doctor's Memory

In the spirit and passion of Dr. Bob Menzies, Agassiz Medical Centre staff has launched a creative new fundraiser. The staff will push a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed during the Morden Corn and…

There's Still Time To Declare Candidacy In Municipal Election

There appears to be varied levels of interest throughout the region in running for municipal politics in the upcoming elections. For example, the Town of Morris will have a mayoral race for the first…

Six New Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Manitoba

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven. Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie…

The Smoke Is Back, This Time From Different Fires

In the Pembina Valley and Red River region, people have been seeing and smelling the smoke from forest fires in Ontario. Natalie Hassell is the Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login