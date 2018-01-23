New Foodgrains Bank Rep Connects With Locals

Gordon Janzen is the new Manitoba regional representative with the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

The organization had a booth at set up at the Ag Days Show in Brandon, where Janzen was able to meet supporters.

For the past 16 years Janzen worked with Mennonite Church Canada, with mission workers and global church partners in international places, "especially in Asia and the Middle East," he said.

Janzen, who started his new position in November, is looking forward to his new role which ties in well with his past experiences.

"I studied at the University of Manitoba in Agriculture," he explained. "But after graduating I promptly went into church work."

"In the middle of those studies in agriculture I was invited by MCC and the Foodgrains Bank to report on Food For Work projects in India," he added.

Janzen said his international work was a real learning experience for him and knows the experience will help him in his new position. He's also looking forward to getting to know the local people involved.

"I'm hoping to connect with people... especially the leaders of the growing projects," he said.

Janzen added there are currently over eight hundred million people experiencing hunger worldwide.