Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The Pembina Valley will see nearly 10 new full-time paramedic positions later this year.

Boundary Trails Health Centre will see the creation of 4.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, as well as 4.85 in Altona, converted from on-call positions.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen made the announcement today, noting the investment will reduce reliance on on-call staff. Some positions will be filled by staff currently working in the system on an on-call basis. Other positions are expected to be posted shortly, with paramedics hired to fill the vacancies and be on the roads later this year, the minister said.

The new hires represent a $2.4-million investment for the final two quarters of this year, increasing to $5 million next year. It's part of a plan to create 60 new full-time paramedic positions across the Province.

In 2015-16, more than 98 per cent of EMS calls in rural and northern Manitoba were responded to within the provincial response time standard, with 62.14 per cent within nine minutes, 15.66 per cent within 15 minutes and 20.38 per cent within 30 minutes.

The additional positions will be located at EMS stations in the following communities:
• Dauphin – 9.7 FTE (converting from on-call);
• Gilbert Plains – 4.85 FTE (new positions);
• Killarney – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call);
• Gimli – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call);
• Boundary Trails – 4.85 FTE (converting some on-call, as well as new);
• Virden – 4.85 FTE (converting some from on-call, as well as new);
• West St. Paul – 9.7 FTE (new positions);
• Altona – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call); and
• Teulon – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call).

More Local News

New Full-Time Paramedic Positions Coming This Year

The Pembina Valley will see nearly 10 new full-time paramedic positions later this year. Boundary Trails Health Centre will see the creation of 4.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, as well as…

Back Forty Rocks The 70s (VIDEO)

It was a full house in support of The Back Forty Festival this weekend at the annual 70s Show fundraiser. "This is the best show that we've put on and they just seem to be getting better and better,"…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Morden FD Faces Five Fires In One Afternoon

Dry spring conditions contributed to a very busy Saturday for the Morden Fire Department. Grass fires north, west and south of the city of Morden had crews occupied for a number of hours said Fire…

Stuartburn Reeve Loses Home In Brush Fire That's Ravaging Parts Of Southeast (Gallery)

Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky lost everything but the shirt on his back and his truck in a brush fire Sunday. He has lived on Bambi Bay just west of Zhoda in the RM of La Broquerie for 20 years.…

GoldenWest Set To Launch New Classifieds Website

Some major changes are coming to the classifieds section of GoldenWest owned, PembinaValleyOnline.com. Brent Manke is part of the digital team for GoldenWest. He says effective Tuesday, May 1st the…

Waitlist For Day Care In Morden Reduced With New Spaces

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden. These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces,…

New Study Will Examine Water And Waste Water Systems In Plum Coulee

The Municipality of Rhineland has launched a study into the water and waste water systems in Plum Coulee. Funding from the Manitoba Water Services Board will help offset some of the cost of the…

Renowned Paleontologist Receives Local Award

An event 65 Million years in the making, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) held its third annual 'Dig Deep' Gala. During the evening the Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Nicholls award for Excellence…

Minimum Wage Increase A Challenge With Long-Term Benefits For Local Business

The pros and cons of a rising minimum wage are hitting the Pembina Valley business sector. Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa says many local business owners offer minimum wage…

Will Rising Gas Prices Impact SCCR's Transportation Program?

South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) offers a variety of support to people in the Boundary Trails area, from Emerson to Pilot Mound and Crystal City. SCCR has a program where volunteers drive cancer…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Animato Choir Concert

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Roland United church, Roland





02
May
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

02 May 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





Login