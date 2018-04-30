New Full-Time Paramedic Positions Coming This Year

The Pembina Valley will see nearly 10 new full-time paramedic positions later this year.

Boundary Trails Health Centre will see the creation of 4.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, as well as 4.85 in Altona, converted from on-call positions.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen made the announcement today, noting the investment will reduce reliance on on-call staff. Some positions will be filled by staff currently working in the system on an on-call basis. Other positions are expected to be posted shortly, with paramedics hired to fill the vacancies and be on the roads later this year, the minister said.

The new hires represent a $2.4-million investment for the final two quarters of this year, increasing to $5 million next year. It's part of a plan to create 60 new full-time paramedic positions across the Province.

In 2015-16, more than 98 per cent of EMS calls in rural and northern Manitoba were responded to within the provincial response time standard, with 62.14 per cent within nine minutes, 15.66 per cent within 15 minutes and 20.38 per cent within 30 minutes.

The additional positions will be located at EMS stations in the following communities:

• Dauphin – 9.7 FTE (converting from on-call);

• Gilbert Plains – 4.85 FTE (new positions);

• Killarney – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call);

• Gimli – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call);

• Boundary Trails – 4.85 FTE (converting some on-call, as well as new);

• Virden – 4.85 FTE (converting some from on-call, as well as new);

• West St. Paul – 9.7 FTE (new positions);

• Altona – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call); and

• Teulon – 4.85 FTE (converting from on-call).