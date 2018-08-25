New Fundraiser Honouring Local Late Doctor's Memory

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

In the spirit and passion of Dr. Bob Menzies, Agassiz Medical Centre staff has launched a creative new fundraiser.

The staff will push a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed during the Corn and Apple parade, carrying bedpans and asking for donations in support of the cancer care unit at Boundary Trails Health Centre.

Dr. Menzies spent his career working with the cancer care unit, says nurse practitioner Brent Gouthro; the dedication Dr. Menzies gave to the centre inspired the group to create this fundraiser.

"For many people, Dr. Bob was a doctor in our community for many, many years and dedicated his life to serving the community. (He) was a cancer care physician and unfortunately later in life was a patient of cancer care," Gouthro explains.

After Dr. Menzies passed away in 2017, it affected many in Morden and surrounding communities. Gouthro says many of his patients say they still miss him.

However, patients weren't the only ones affected by Dr. Menzies' passing, health care workers were as well.

"I had the privilege of working with Bob for many, many years," says Gouthro. "He became a teacher, a mentor kind of a just guided a lot of people's career from physicians to nurses to health care workers generally. He was just a community-minded person who helped this medical community and just patients in general."

The parade isn't the only place to see the bed, on September 22 or 29 plans are tentatively in place to push the bed from the Agassiz Medical Centre in Morden to the Boundary Trails Health Centre collecting donations along the route.

Gouthro notes the road they're travelling will be one that Dr. Menzies travelled many times serving the community.

People can make the 'tin ring' at the clinic over the month in the waiting room where the bed and bedpans will be set up before their long journey.

More Local News

New Girls Hockey Program Coming To Winkler

More girls will be able to play hockey in Winkler this fall. Dwain Bergen, the Pembina Valley Female Hockey Director, says they'll be hosting Atom and Novice teams in Winkler, and will also give an…

Roadway Fatality Stats Paint Dark Picture

Fifty-two collisions and 57 deaths. These are the statistics on roadway fatalities in the province of Manitoba so far this year. Manitoba RCMP Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's…

New Fundraiser Honouring Local Late Doctor's Memory

In the spirit and passion of Dr. Bob Menzies, Agassiz Medical Centre staff has launched a creative new fundraiser. The staff will push a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed during the Corn and Apple…

Upgrades At Moto Park-X Aim to Rejuvenate Riding Interest

The Moto Park-X track southeast of Altona underwent some changes this summer to rejuvenate interest among riders. Last winter the park applied for a grant through RM of Rhineland and Town of Altona,…

Six New Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Manitoba

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven. Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie…

The Smoke Is Back, This Time From Different Fires

In the Pembina Valley and Red River region, people have been seeing and smelling the smoke from forest fires in Ontario. Natalie Hassell is the Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist.…

UPDATE: Accident On 1st St. In Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Police Service reports a vehicle was travelling southbound on 1st St. and attempted to cross the intersection at Norquay Dr when they hit a westbound vehicle on Norquay. Minor injuries were…

Falk Surprised By Bernier Announcement

Provencher MP Ted Falk says he did not see it coming. Speaking from the Conservative policy convention in Halifax Friday morning, Falk gave us his reaction to the announcement by Quebec Conservative…

2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards $64,000

A total of 29 students will receive a boost in their education journey thanks to the generosity of the late Gordon Wiebe. On Wednesday evening, the 2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards were…

Ransom Scam Almost Costs Local Family $2,000

A local family almost lost thousands of dollars after being targeted by a ransom scam. On August 18, Winkler police were notified by a local store explaining a family was attempting to wire $2,000 to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login