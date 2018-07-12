New Home Construction Leads Carman/Dufferin Building Permits In First Half Of 2018



The Carman-Dufferin Planning District is on track to keep pace with 2017 building permit numbers.



Between January and June 2017 the board issued 58 permits and officials have already approved 59 for the same time period this year.

"Many of our permits have been for decks, gazebos and house additions. We also have six new-home permits that have been taken out," explained planning district secretary treasurer, Taya O'Brien.

She added that while the R.M. of Dufferin leads with the most permits issued so far this year, the Town of Carman is seeing more new-home construction.

A total of 131 permits were issued by the Carman-Dufferin Planning District in 2017 and O'Brien is confident the 2018 year-end will look similar.