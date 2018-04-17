Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Carman Town Council has decided to change where the community dumps its household waste.

The Town is accepting an invitation from the R.M. of Thompson to bring its garbage to the municipality's newly upgraded landfill near the community of Miami. Currently, Carman delivers its waste to the S.W.A.M.P. landfill north of Winkler.

Mayor Bob Mitchell noted however, there was one item that Council needed to clarify before moving forward with the new plan.

"When you come off Thirteen Highway you have to go across gravel when the weight restrictions are on...so they wanted to make sure the road (to Miami) was in decent shape and that access was good enough."

A review of the route determined that getting the garbage to the Miami-area landfill won't be an issue when the weight restrictions are in effect.

Mitchell added that the close proximity of the Miami-area landfill is also expected to bring some cost-savings.

"It'll save us quite a bit of travel time and wages and vehicle expenses."

He noted the Town will also save about $10,000 in annual tipping fees.

Business Community Stepping Up For Humboldt

The local business community is stepping up for Humboldt. Nearly $7,000 was raised on Saturday to support the Humboldt survivors at a community BBQ, organized by the Winkler Flyers. Winkler Co-op…
ray loewen sitting2

Chairman For Red River Mutual Steps Down

Red River Mutual is losing one of its seasoned leaders. Ray Loewen is stepping down as chairman of the board for the Altona based insurance company after nine years at the helm. "It has been an…

New Household Waste Dumping Plan To Save Carman Money

Carman Town Council has decided to change where the community dumps its household waste. The Town is accepting an invitation from the R.M. of Thompson to bring its garbage to the municipality's newly…

Bullying And Harassment At The Council Table During Municipal Officials Meeting

Bullying and harassment in the workplace and around the council table were up for discussion at the latest meeting of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities. Hundreds of mayors, reeves and chief…

Missing Two-Year-Old Found Safe In Morden

Morden Police Service assisted in returning a missing toddler to his parent earlier this month. While on general patrol April 5, members of the Morden Police Service were flagged down by a citizen…

Elm Creek Student Gives Speech At Ag In The Classroom

Agriculture in the Classroom recently held its annual general meeting (AGM), where a local young woman gave a speech. Grade 10 Elm Creek student Taylor Carlson made a presentation to the crowd about…

Basin Commission Revives Pembina River Task Team

The Red River Basin Commission plans to reactivate the Lower Pembina River Flooding Task Team. That Task Force Team, made up of representatives from North Dakota and Manitoba, was originally…

Winkler/Morden Police Amalgamation Could Better Serve Residents, Won't Save Money

Amalgamation talks continue between the police chiefs and city CAOs in Winkler and Morden. "We're trying to answer questions right now, to make sure we're not surprised by anything down the road,"…

Morden Camping Evolves For The New Age

Reserving a campsite can sometimes be an annoying ordeal, with phone lines being tied up or your work schedule not lined up with the hours of operation. With the continued need to have reliable…

GVSD Calls New Catchment Plan "The Most Complex," Public Invited To Hear Recommendation

The Garden Valley School Division will be holding a number of meetings to discuss a recommendation for new school catchments that will come as a result of the opening of Pine Ridge Elementary School…

