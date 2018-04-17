New Household Waste Dumping Plan To Save Carman Money

Carman Town Council has decided to change where the community dumps its household waste.

The Town is accepting an invitation from the R.M. of Thompson to bring its garbage to the municipality's newly upgraded landfill near the community of Miami. Currently, Carman delivers its waste to the S.W.A.M.P. landfill north of Winkler.

Mayor Bob Mitchell noted however, there was one item that Council needed to clarify before moving forward with the new plan.

"When you come off Thirteen Highway you have to go across gravel when the weight restrictions are on...so they wanted to make sure the road (to Miami) was in decent shape and that access was good enough."

A review of the route determined that getting the garbage to the Miami-area landfill won't be an issue when the weight restrictions are in effect.

Mitchell added that the close proximity of the Miami-area landfill is also expected to bring some cost-savings.

"It'll save us quite a bit of travel time and wages and vehicle expenses."

He noted the Town will also save about $10,000 in annual tipping fees.