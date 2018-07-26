New Lift At Altona Aquatic Centre Makes Pool More Accessible

The Altona Aquatic Centre now has a new hoyer lift to assist disabled persons into the pool.

A donation of $950 dollars from the W.C. Miller Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) group was used for the purchase of the new machine. Altona Community Foundation (ACF) President Bill Penner recently presented the check donation on the YIP group's behalf.

Altona Aquatic Centre Chantel Thiessen said the lift has already been installed.

"On our first day, our staff training day, we were shown how to use the lifts," said Thiessen. "We have rentals every Wednesday from Blue Sky (Opportunities) so that's nice too, that we have the lifts, that we can help get more people in quicker, and we're trained to use them now."

Thiessen said the aquatic centre staff training for the lifts is also benefiting Blue Sky Opportunities staff and clients because now more people are trained to operate the lifts, allowing people to get in the pool more efficiently.