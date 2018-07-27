New Live Music & Kids Entertainment At Manitoba Sunflower Festival

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Manitoba Sunflower Festival this weekend July 27-29 begins Friday with activities at the Altona Park and the MEC (Millennium Exhibition Centre).

Alex Loewen, Entertainment Committee Chair, noted the tribute band The Incredibly Hip will be playing Friday night, and tribute artist A.R. Cash will be headlining Saturday night.

"A.R. Cash is a group that in 2017 won 'International Tribute Artist of The Year Award' at music awards in Nashville, so they come highly acclaimed," said Loewen.

Organizing Committee member Eric Hildebrand highlighted some of the new events this year.

"Friday evening and throughout Saturday we will have a beach volleyball tournament that takes place right beside the tennis courts in the park," said Hildebrand. In the evening Miss Congeniality and Miss People's Choice will be crowned as well.

Saturday morning starts with a free breakfast at the Access Credit Union parking lot between 7:30-9:30am. "It's a great way to start your day before you head over to the parade," said Hildebrand.

Saturday afternoon Altona Family Resource centre is celebrating their 20th anniversary. Between 1-5pm a big white tent south of the pool will have play sessions for children ages 2-12. Also in the the afternoon, Sleepy The Clown will be at the MEC, and between 3:30-4:30 local amateur/youth bands will be playing live music at the park stage.

"We've got a AAA Bantam baseball tournament scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, and those games will take place on the diamonds in the park," Hildebrand added.

Crowning of the 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen takes place Saturday night at the park stage.

Sunday afternoon local musicians will be taking the stage starting at 1pm. Also on Sunday afternoon Legends Car Club will be celebrating their 40th Annual Show In The Park. The extreme motocross show will be back again on Sunday afternoon as well.

This year the annual quilt show will be taking place at the MEC throughout the weekend.

Click here for the full 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival schedule.

