New Logo For Fire Departments In RM Of Montcalm

The Letellier and St. Jean fire departments will soon get a logo makeover.

The departments worked together to come up with new logos that contain the RM of Montcalm in them. New logo for the Letellier Fire Department

RM of Montcalm council recently approved a quote from RPM Graphx for the rebranding.

"We're rebranding the two departments... we want to incorporate the RM's name in the fire logos," said Reeve Derek Sabourin.

This will include the uniform patches, trucks, emergency vehicles and the halls.

"The ratepayers as well as the RM contribute to the fire departments... so we want to make sure that the RM's name is prominent in the new logo," said Sabourin.

He adds the logos will come into effect sometime this spring or summer.