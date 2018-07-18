New Look To Go Along With A New Name

Manitoba First Nations Police Service is getting a new look, to go along with their new name. They'll soon be sporting new decals on patrol vehicles, new badges, patches and dress uniforms. Inspector Bruno Rossi spoke about the new decals for their vehicles.

"We wanted to go with something that's more First Nation," says Rossi. "We went with an eagle. The eagle represents all First Nations Police Service and now with the new organization, we can open it up to all First Nations. The eagle is also the protector of the First Nations people also."

Rossi described some of the other changes that will be taking place.

"Our patches changed a bit from the old Dakota Ojibway one," adds Rossi. "We have eagle feathers instead of the peace pipes. We're still in the process and we're going to do it slowly."

Rossi notes the changeover will be gradual and vehicles may still be seen with the old DOPS decals until the makeover is fully completed.