New Manager For Altona Chamber

Tim Spiller has been hired as the new manager for the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce.

A news release from the organization indicates that Spiller brings a wealth of managerial and entrepreneurial experience through his previous employment of management in the hospitality industry.

In his new role with the Chamber, Spiller will work with the board to continue building on the organization's strategic plan of building a stronger business community.

"I am very excited to bring over 20 years in the customer and hospitality industries including hotels, restaurant, and senior homes. Having a passion for business and entrepreneurship, it is my pleasure to join the Altona & District Chamber of Commerce," said Spiller. "I look forward to connecting and building strong relationships to help continue serving the community."

Previous Chamber Manager and current Economic Development Officer for the S.E.E.D. Group, Stephanie Harris, will continue to help the Altona & District Chamber of Commerce with the transition. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Spiller's first day on the job was Tuesday, October 9.