New Mental Health Service To Come To Winkler

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Portage La Prairie is working with Central Station to bring a mental health Recovery College to Winkler.



The first of its kind in Western Canada the College would offer people a chance to learn about mental health, physical health, life skills, spiritual beliefs, and other topics related to global health.



CMHA Executive Director for Central Manitoba Kyle Berg says this sort of program will be beneficial to the region.



"It fills in a gap that’s pretty evident in our mental health delivery service system. We have great clinical care, great acute care, but we don't have a lot of options to take control of your own health."



The model of will be based off a model implemented by CMHA’s campus in Portage La Prairie and Winkler would be the second campus.



Bev Wiebe Executive Director of Central Station is excited to have this service available in Winkler. For those interested the sessions aren't a huge commitment explains Wiebe.



"The sessions themselves are about an hour, hour and a half. The courses are all different, some courses are four sessions, some are five, some are only two."



February third will be the first of the pilot sessions on depression, Recovery 101 and understanding anxiety.



All information for these sessions will be available on Monday of next week with registration at Central Station in Winkler, all courses will be free.