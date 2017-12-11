New Pharmacy Honours Legacy Of Former Winkler Mayor

The pharmacy landscape continues to shift in Winkler to a more personalized approach, which may save the healthcare industry money down the road.

"It involves working with the patient more closely... that involves med reviews, assessments and now we're taking an extra line of training to prescribe for minor ailments," local Pharmacist Sig Pfahl says.

He explains the shift will save the healthcare industry resources by tailoring care to individual needs more effectively, "and reduce hospital admissions and enhance patients' quality of life."

"That's the kind of shift we hope to undertake here," he says, encouraging his staff to even set aside time for home visits.

Pfahl recently oversaw the opening of a third pharmacy location in Winkler, the H.F Wiebe Pharmacy in the Buhler Active Living Centre.

He says opening in the seniors' housing facility brings their expertise closer to patients. The space also includes an examination room for health practitioners to bring their services to the location.

The name, H.F Wiebe, honours a Winkler leader of the past, someone who "worked diligently to bring, in his day, more industry to this community," Pfahl says.

"Which gave it a broader footprint... and some ways mimics what we're trying to do, carry a broader footprint of care," Pfahl says, adding Wiebe had a significant impact on his start as a pharmacist.

Pharmacist Rebecca Hamilton will manage the new location and says they will save residents at the Buhler Active Living Centre and Lions Manor from having to leave the conjoined facility.

With their relationship with Pfahl's Drugs and Winkler Pharmacy, she says they can also bring in items and products by request.

So far she says the reaction from customers has been positive, "they love it, "it's very convenient" is the biggest thing we've heard."

Pharmacist and H.F Wiebe Pharmacy Manager Rebecca Hamilton