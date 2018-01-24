New Police Chief Named In Winkler, Pledges To Continue Fight On Drugs

Longtime Winkler Police Service member Ryan Hunt will be taking on the role of Police Chief this spring.

"When I heard the news I was humbled, and I was proud," Hunt says. "It was a proud moment to be chosen... it's a community I really enjoy, my family loves it here."

Hunt will start immediately as Deputy Chief, under the tutelage of Chief Rick Hiebert until Hiebert's March 31 retirement.

"He (Hiebert) always had a cool head about him, he never jumps to a decision but takes time to think things through... I admire that and hope to do the same thing," Hunt says.

Hiebert adds it's great for an organization to promote from within, "officers see the police board recognizes the strengths we have within."

"We felt really confident offering the position to Ryan," Police Board Chair Henry Siemens says.

Looking back at Hunt's career, Hiebert says Hunt is a great fit, "I've seen him develop as a police officer... his skills were evident right from the beginning."

"It's an exciting new chapter for our police history," Hiebert says.

Going into the job, Hunt says drugs continue to be the main concern.

"Thefts, a lot of them are as a result of people looking for a little bit of extra money for drugs," he says, adding they continue to ramp up drug bust operations.

"We're certainly going to continue to work on that," he says.

It will be a time of change for the force with three new members starting their field training (including the first female officers), a newly implemented four platoon patrol system and a new chief installed in April.

Siemens notes there will be several promotional opportunities available for other members as Hunt fills additional management roles currently vacant.