New Recreation Opportunities In Morden With Outdoor Table Tennis

Table tennis players now have a chance to escape the basement and play their sport outdoors.

Three ping pong tables have been set up at Lake Minnewasta Campground, Morden Park, and Access Event Centre, creating new recreation opportunities in the community.

"Since we hosted the Manitoba Games in 2014, we've had quite a bit of interest in table tennis, " says Morden Community Services and Events manager, Clare Agnew. "We thought it [would] be a great idea to be able to offer this to the community year round."

Imperia Management and the Clarke Elder memorial Fund sponsored the purchase of the ping pong tables.

"The ping pong tables are a great use of the Clark Elder memorial funds. His sister Brooke Thiessen and I hope that they are a source of community recreational enjoyment form many years to come, " shares Clark's mom, Cheryl Digby.

The city won't be supplying the equipment for the tables as they'd be much to difficult to monitor says, Agnew. "As with tennis, please bring your own paddle and balls if interested in playing ping pong."