New Retail Incubator Mall Coming To Morden

Small businesses in Morden will have a new avenue to break into the local retail scene.

Morden Community Development Corporation (MCDC) has received a Community Development Initiatives grant for $25,000. MCDC Business Development Specialist Chad Sheldon says this grant will help them move forward with their retail incubator mall initiative.

"It's creating a retail mall out of an empty space at this point," says Sheldon when asked how this grant helps.

The total investment for the entire project is around $125,000, with the City of Morden, MCDC, and this grant splitting the costs.

The initiative will be based out of the Pembina Connection, which is a new 15,000 square foot building located just east of the City of Morden and just north of the City of Morden 'Mosasaur' sign.

Of that 15,000 square feet, this project will take up 2,000 square feet, says Sheldon.

This retail incubator mall will be open to about 10-12 smaller retail spaces, which will be open for rent to small and new business owners. The goal of this project is to help remove obstacles, provide mentorship, and to encourage people to start their own business within the City of Morden.

Sheldon says they hope to get more small businesses off the ground and help them grow. The grant will go directly toward the construction and outfitting of the retail spaces.

He adds these spaces will be available via an application process. To apply contact the MCDC office.

"It's small business and business in general that is the economic driver of the community,'' says Sheldon.