New Rink Offers New Opportunites To Winkler's South-side

The Pembina Valley Central Plains Tourism Association has reinvented themselves. The organization is now simply known as Central Manitoba Tourism (CMT). Chair Tyler King says the name change was to…
Winkler Fire Department responded to a minor gas leak call at Parkland School during the noon hour Friday. Principal Janice Krahn explains the gas leak was detected outside the building, and staff…
Rent will be increasing in Manitoba by 1.3 percent to factor in economic inflation. The rate is the maximum landlords can increase rent without going to the tenancy board, explains Winkler City…
Extracting people from vehicles is now easier for the Darlingford Fire Department with the purchase of new Jaws of Life. The $35,000 tool was paid for with the help of a $12,150 donation from the…
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Altona is better equipped to build life-long friendships thanks to an expanded slate of services in the community. Coordinator, Kerri Bennett, explained one of the new…
Winkler's Recreation and Tourism committee hopes to address the need for more ice rinks in the city. "We want more ice," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says. The upcoming Meridian Exhibition Centre…
The Town of Morris is coming out in support of an alternative flood route north of town. Rather than flood-proofing 14 kms of PTH 75 north of Morris at a cost of $181 million, the Province would like…
The City of Morden will be allocating more than half a million dollars towards building new sports fields in 2019. The new fields will be located on a 40 acre parcel of land located in the city's…
The Province of Manitoba has confirmed a new plan to make PTH 75 north of Morris a flood-proof route. In November 2014, Manitoba Infrastructure originally proposed raising 14 KMs of Highway 75 about…
After much debate at this week's town council meeting, Altona's municipal leaders have agreed to allow the retail sale of marijuana in the community once it becomes legalized in July 2018. The…
The future of the Internet may be decided in the coming days. On December 14 the ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ will be brought to Congress and voted on in the United States. The bill nullifies the…
Carman RCMP believe a series of recent gas station break and enters are connected. The first break in happened shortly before 4AM on November 24 when officers were alerted to an alarm at the gas bar…
Leaders in the Pembina Valley share many of the same concerns regarding marijuanna. In total, 13 of 14 member municipalities of PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) attended a meeting on Monday.…
It's been loosely referred to as the Pine Ridge school for awhile, and now the official name of Winkler's new K-8 school is 'Pine Ridge Elementary School.' The Garden Valley School Division board…
Genesis House received a number of toques, gloves, and mittens, as well as monetary donations, at Morden's Canada 150 Skate this weekend. "We invited people to bring things for our mitten tree," said…