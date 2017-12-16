New Rink Offers New Opportunites To Winkler's South-side

The Winkler Flyers took on a group of enthusiastic kids during the opening event of Emerado Centennial School's new outdoor rink. The event also kicked off fundraising for the new warming shack Wednesday.



Through the support of the community and Federal Government for Canada 150, Winkler Flyers Defenseman Mitchell Dyck says this rink is a good way for budding hockey players to practice the sport.



"Lots of kids are starting out and they're not sure if they really like the game or maybe they're not confident that they're good enough. They can come out here and have fun without any pressure from coaches."



Beyond playing hockey, Mayor Martin Harder says the rink offers the South-side of Winkler more opportunities for ice-time and more options for outdoor activities

Winkler City Council approached Scotia Bank about the warming shack, who mached with a donation of $5,000

The project began around spring says Harder, with the warming shack discussed afterward.



"We started earlier on in the spring to make an application for the arena, but as far as the warming shack it was almost an afterthought. We proposed to Scotia Bank and they said they would do matching funds."



The rink is now open and available for people to use.