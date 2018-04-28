New Speed Limit For Rosenfeld School Zone

The community of Rosenfeld will soon see a speed reduction near the school.

Don Wiebe, Reeve for the Municipality of Rhineland, said speeding has been an issue.

"The highway runs right past the school. That's PR 332, and the parent advisory council had a bit of a concern with respect to the speed in which some of the vehicles are proceeding through the village," he said.

In 2013, the Manitoba government gave municipalities the power to reduce speed limits around school zones, so that each municipality can decide how low to set speeds around schools and on which streets. Municipality of Rhineland council passed a resolution for a school speed zone

However, Wiebe said council looked at another option first. They applied for a speed reader board, but Manitoba Infrastructure wouldn't permit a reader board on a permanent basis.

Since the speed reader wasn't a successful option, council is moving ahead with a 30 km/hour speed zone in front of the school.

"When you drive to Rosenfeld you can expect to see a school speed zone there in the very near future," said Wiebe.

He noted the hours the school speed zone is in effect will likely be the same as Plum Coulee's, to provide consistency throughout the Municipality of Rhineland.

He added a speed reduction will make it safer when parents pick up their children, and when buses head to and from school.

"We're conscious that there's a school there, and that it's important to pay attention to that," said Wiebe.