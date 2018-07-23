New Splashpark For Town Of St. Jean

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Community members within St. Jean Baptiste will be able to enjoy a splash park next year.

Stephanie Jablonski, spokesperson for the committee, said construction work for the splash park will be starting in fall.

"The ground breaking should start September of this year and it should be finished by the first snowfall, and then that way as soon as the snow melts in spring we'll be up and running," said Jablonski.

She noted the committee will still have to do some fundraising.

"We have all the fund already for the splash park itself, so it's just the extra stuff we're needing to raise the money for," said Jablonski. A majority of the funds are coming from the RM of Montcalm. St. Jean Minor Ball, St. Jean Fire Hall, and St. Jean Parks & Rec. also donated to the project.

The total cost will be around $600,000 and includes the splash park, a playground for smaller children, and picnic shelters.

"The reeve of the RM really wanted something to bring younger families to St. Jean," explained Jablonski. The project has been talked about for about a year now, and a committee of about 6 people was formed 8 months ago.

The splash park will be located behind the school, next to the skate park and tennis court.

There will also be a "name our park" contest that has been extended until August 1, with a 50$ gift card as a prize for the name chosen.

For anyone interested in supporting the project, contact Stephanie at 204-758-3747 or email [email protected] 

 

st jean splashpark 2

