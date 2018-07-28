New Training Program Helps Prepare Altona F.D. Recruits

The Altona Fire Department has adopted a recruit training program.



According to Fire Chief, Greg Zimmerman, this program will give recruits the basic skills to attend a fire and provide support on the outside of the burning building while waiting to earn their Level 1 fire fighting certification.

"It'll give them the skills to put up ladders, provide ventilation, provide hose streams from the outside," he said. "It gives the new recruits something to do - they become an active member of the department - and at the same time it frees up the certified members and gives me a larger fire fighting force."

Six recently accepted members will be the first to take the two weekend course.

Meantime, the department's cadet program continues to draw interest from area youth.



Started about two years ago, Zimmerman said the program has worked out well for the department.

"It's provided us with new recruits, it helps get some of the youth interested and gives them something to do. We'll go back to the school next year and see if there's any other individuals interested in joining the program."

While the cadets are able to earn high school credits through the program, Zimmerman said none have taken up the offer so far and have instead chose to volunteer their time.



The program is open to interested youth between the ages of 16 and 18.