New Winkler Police Recruits Graduate Top Of Their Class

Winkler's newest additions to the police service have graduated at the top of their class.

Constables Travis Krahn, Megan Fallis and Kendra Derksen recently graduated from Saskatchewan Police College and will be pairing up with senior members of the Winkler Police Service for their on-the-job training.

Police Chief Rick Hiebert notes all three recruits saw above class-average performances both physically and mentally. Derksen was awarded the Top Academic Award.

All recruits were also required to run 150 km during their time at the college.

Fallis ran a total of 461 km. Derksen and Krahn ran 300 km and 250 km respectively.

"I remember coming in thinking 150 was going to be close to killing me, but it becomes part of your routine... one foot in front of the other," Fallis says.

Krahn says becoming a police officer has been a long-held dream, "a chance to be part of a highly-trained and motivated team, and no day will ever be the same," he says.

Coming from a social working background, Fallis says she had experience working with people, but wanted a change of pace.

"I don't particularly like being stuck at a desk all day," she says.

Derksen explains helping people and working for the community was a strong motivator to leave her career as an accountant and enter policing.

Both Krahn and Derksen were born and raised in the Winkler area as well.

"You kind of know how ins and outs of how the city operates, and some of its quirks... little details like knowing the streets will make things a little bit easier," Krahn says.

Three new recruits starting a the same time has never happened in Winkler. Adding a new officer, along with two retirements, resulted in the fresh blood.

Fallis and Derksen are also the first female officers for the community.

"It's pretty exciting," Fallis says. "However, I feel there's a lot of expectation."

"I'm just so proud, we selected the best of the best," Chief Rick Hiebert says. "We were extremely fortunate to have these three apply... just really excited to have them on board."

All three recruits started their first shifts this week for 16 weeks of field training.