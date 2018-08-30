New Winkler School Construction On Schedule For 2019

Construction of Winkler's new school, Pine Ridge Elementary, is on schedule.

"At this point there's no reason to believe we won't be able to get into that building... by middle of August 2019," Garden Valley School Division Secretary Treasurer, Terry Penner, says.

He notes the school was awarded to the division after longstanding enrolment pressure in many schools in Winkler. When the school opens it will bring significant changes, pulling students and staff from other schools in the division. J.R Walkof will be converted to a K-3 school, while Emerado Centennial School will become a grade 4-8 school. Students living in the Pine Ridge Development area will attend Pine Ridge School. Students living north of PTH 14, in the Gemstone, Redhawk and Rosebrook areas, will attend Pine Ridge School. New students moving into these areas will be assigned to any school in Winkler depending on capacity.

Because of the new build, a number of portable classrooms have been sold, including three at Garden Valley Collegiate.

Portables at GVC will be finding new homes this summer

The Garden Valley School Division is also undergoing renovations alongside the new construction, revitalizing existing facilities like Winkler Elementary School, which is currently in phase two of an interior painting project. "That whole building will have now been repainted and refreshed," Penner explains, including classrooms on the second floor and the industrial arts shop. "It's been awhile since that's been painted."

Two schools are also receiving new outdoor playgrounds including J.R Walkof and Southwood School.

"The summer goes by quick when we're trying to cram into a whole bunch of work to get the facilities ready for everyone," Penner says.

Classes begin September 5.

The new natural play structure at J.R Walkof School

Winkler Elementary School will see a face lift this summer as well