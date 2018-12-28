No Fatalities In Third Week Of RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program



The third week of the RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program has wrapped up, and, unlike the first two weeks of the program, there were no fatal traffic-related collisions, according to an RCMP news release.

Between Dec. 17 and 23, around 4,000 vehicles were checked at 68 checkstops across Manitoba, resulting in a number of charges being laid.

Twenty-one people were charged with impaired driving (alcohol), with the highest blood/alcohol reading sitting at .220, nearly three times the legal limit.

Two people were charged with refusing a breath demand and there were six alcohol-related tiered suspensions.

Finally, one person received a drug-related tiered suspension and 12 people were charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle.