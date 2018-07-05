Staff are highlighting a non-fatal drowning at the Winkler Aquatic Centre to bring awareness to swim safety.

The centre released footage this week of a young swimmer transitioning from playing to drowning and a lifeguard quickly identifying the victim before jumping in to rescue the child.

Aquatic Programmer Danica MacDonald explains guards are trained to spot the subtle signs of distress.

"The kid looked like he was having fun, and then he was under in a matter of seconds. If you weren't trained on how to spot drowning it wouldn't have looked like he was drowning," she says.

Unlike common misconception, she says drowning swimmers never call for help, "that's where it's dangerous, if you're listening but not looking you're going to miss it... you're never going to hear "help, help.'"

Lifeguards are constantly scanning the bottom of the pool, as well as the surface, she says, looking for someone tiring or struggling. Unfortunately, MacDonald says it happens more often than people realize. Since opening this year WAC has had seven rescues. Last year there was nine for the entire summer.

While unfortunate, MacDonald says it also highlights the strength and vigilance of the staff, "they know what they're looking for, they know this facility well... we have really great staff here."

The Winkler Aquatic Centre's annual Swim Smart day takes place July 19.