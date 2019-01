Over a dozen fire fighters with Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services spent their lunch hour Wednesday putting out a small garage fire. The call came in around 12:07 PM to the corner of 3rd St. and 5th AVE NW.

Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman explains crews discovered a small fire in the corner of the garage which had migrated to the roof. He says damage is repairable and the building is still standing.

It's suspected an overheated applicance was behind the small blaze.