Not So Fast...Manitoba Hasn't Nixed Daylight Saving Time Yet

A bill to abolish Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Manitoba has been getting a lot of attention on social media lately. There is even some discussion the legislation has already passed, however, that is a bit premature as the bill hasn't yet been given a first reading in the Manitoba Legislature. That is set to happen this spring when MLAs gather for a new session.

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon is the man behind the private member's bill. He is hopeful the process will move quickly and that the bill will be approved in time to take effect this fall, allowing Manitoba to join other regions in Canada that have made the move like Saskatchewan and northern British Columbia.

According to Graydon, DST is quite disruptive in the lives of Manitobans and carries a series of negative effects. He noted there are many proven health concerns associated with DST as well as recorded increases in accident rates. "(There are studies) that also show more of the accidents that take place during this time are more severe," he said.

"Would it also make sense to assume that accidents take place in the workplace? Yes, there are studies that show that as well," added Graydon. "That workplace includes the healthcare system. If there are mistakes being made there, those are crucial mistakes as well."

Graydon admits reaction to his bill has been mixed, however, he feels there are few drawbacks to Manitoba remaining on Standard time all year long.