NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO)

The curtain has risen for students at Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Yesterday was the first rendition of Alice In Wonderland.

The show is comprised of 23 different students who've been working hard preparing for the past three months and are ready to put the show on for the community.

"These kids are exploding in their costumes, they're just so excited," said Director Karen Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht explained the NPC Cosmetology and Aesthetics program has made the play part of their curriculum, allowing them to utilize classroom time to perfect the cast's hair and makeup.

Showings take place this weekend at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall.