Nutrition As Important As Hydration During Heat Wave

There's more to surviving a heat wave than just drinking water, says Southern Health-Sante Sud clinical dietitian Jayne Trojack.

Hydration can come from a number of other sources, such as various types of melon, citrus fruit, and peppers. Nutrients such as electrolytes and carbohydrates should also be a priority, she said. Electrolytes include sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

"Those are minerals that your body needs," Trojack said.

However, many people may be under the impression that sports drinks are an adequate supplement for water, which is not always the case.

"For most of us water is really the best choice to keep your body hydrated. Unless you're a really elite athlete or doing really, really strenuous work outside for longer than an hour, sports drinks aren't really necessary," she said. "Sports drinks do replace lost electrolytes and some carbohydrates that your body needs, however often the carbohydrate in sports drinks is a refined sugar."

Trojack suggests filling your nutrient intake with fruit, vegetables, yogurt, milk, cottage cheese, and whole grain foods, instead.

When it comes to recovering from time spent in heat, Trojack recommends taking frequent breaks, avoiding the sun during peak hours, and consuming water and snacks during and after.

"If you're sweating a lot you might need to replace some of your sodium, so you might try broth-based soup, cottage cheese or some whole grain pretzels," she said.

She reminds us that travelling by plane and consuming alcohol can contribute to dehydration, so it's extra important to maintain hydration during these occasions.

