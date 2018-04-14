Oakview Golf Course President Looks At Season Ahead

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. 
Recently elected Club President Ted Klassen said board members started preparing for the season 4 months ago. 
"We started meeting in December of last year and we've been meeting monthly since then," said Klassen, noting the board has 8 board members this year, 6 of which are new.
During their first meeting, priorities were discussed. 
"It was unanimous that we need to do a little work on our greens, and we need to make sure that our fairways and roughs are at the appropriate lengths and that they are mowed at the appropriate times," he said. 
"We are going to be, of course, working on cleaning up the holes. We want to make sure that all of the tee boxes look good," he added. 
Long time volunteers put the golf course to rest in winter. These same volunteers will be mentoring some of the young people that will be hired to maintain to course.  
"This year we have decided that we will run the course with a committee," said Klassen. "We're very optimistic that things will move forward in a timely fashion on the golf course this summer."
Klassen said people can also expect to see the wooden benches, formerly used at the golf course, to make a return.  
"All the holes will have nice new refurnished, repaired benches that do tend to last longer than the plastic ones we had," said Klassen, noting the benches were taken to Blue Sky Opportunities to get redone. 
Three new board members were also hard at work during the winter, raising funds for the course. "They have done a good job of getting 3 year commitments from the corporate community in the area," said Klassen. 
The board is also working on increasing membership and making phone calls to people who've let their membership lapse. Some promotions are also being planned to attracted area golfers.

More Local News

Oakview Golf Course President Looks At Season Ahead

The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. Recently elected Club…

Planned Predatory Fish Statue Scaling Up Tourism In Morden

Monstrous creatures roamed the seas that once covered prehistoric Manitoba and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) has plans of bringing another monster back to life. The third of the…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Municipal Leaders Learn More About Marijuana Sales

Municipalities got more information from the province Thursday about the rules for cannabis retail operations when they become legal this summer. Provincial representatives addressed the Municipal…

Winkler Businesses Show Initiative In Fighting Ransomware

Being naive about certain aspects of technology can have dire consequences. Malicious software such as ransomware can take control of your computer holding data, or an entire system "hostage".…

Downed Powerline Keeps Fire Department On Call

Reports of downed powerlines kept the Winkler Fire Department on standby Friday morning. The incident took place behind the MCC store on 4th St. Story will update as more information becomes…

Morden Residents Experience History From First Nations Perspective

Morden residents experienced Canadian history from the perspective of First Nations. The Blanket Exercise is an interactive telling of the shared history of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in…

Business & Citizen Successes Celebrated In Altona (GALLERY)

The Altona & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet, celebrating local success. Elmer Friesen, owner of Elmer's Manufacturing Ltd accepted the award for Business Excellence, 11…

Local Students Show Skills At Provincial Competition (GALLERY)

The 21st Annual Skills Manitoba Competition saw about 500 young students compete in hands-on contests. On Thursday, students from across the province took part in over 40 Olympic-style secondary and…

Morden Mayor Welcomes More Control Over Affordable Housing

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe says they're excited to have more local control over Manitoba Housing. The province is hoping to hand off public housing and supportive housing administration to local…

Tolstoi Area Man Facing Multiple Charges After Stolen Property Recovered

A 28 year old Tolstoi area man faces numerous charges related to stolen property, drugs and firearms. On Wednesday, April 4th Emerson RCMP recovered a pick-up truck on a property about six kilometres…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





14
Apr
2018
Nuno Felting Techniques

14 April 2018 9:30 am - 9:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





14
Apr
2018
4th Annual Spring Fling Craft & Trade Show Thing

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Altamont Community Centre, Altamont, Manitoba, Altamont





14
Apr
2018
11th Annual PVHS Steak, Spud and Suds Night

14 April 2018 5:00 pm

Rock's Bar and Grill, Morden





14
Apr
2018
Roland United Church Fish Fry

14 April 2018 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Roland Memorial Hall





14
Apr
2018
Morden Area Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebration Variety Night

14 April 2018 - 15 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





14
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

14 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login