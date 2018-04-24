Officials Hash Out Medical Marijunana Bylaw For Carman/Dufferin

Directors with the Carman-Dufferin Planning District have started preparing for the expected legalization of marijuana this summer.

Vice-chair George Gray explained that the approval process is underway for a Medical Marijuana Production Facility bylaw.



Submitted photo of the Dufferin Industrial Park According to the bylaw, a conditional use permit will be only granted for projects planned in any Commercial Ag zone within Carman and Dufferin, or in the two municipal industrial parks.

"It will not be allowed near a school zone, it has to be off by itself. That's why we dedicated the sites to our industrial parks which are very clearly defined as to location and distance from anybody that would be affected," explained Gray.

He noted that the 'conditional use' clause will also allow the two councils to maintain control during the construction of a medical marijuana production facility.

So far, the Carman-Dufferin Planning District has passed first reading of the bylaw with second and third readings expected to happen May 16, 2018. A public meeting on the bylaw will also happen that day.



Gray admitted that the planning district has heard some inquiries from people interested in building such a facility, but nothing concrete has been discussed.

Meantime, he said there are still a few more questions that need to be answered before the planning district moves ahead with a bylaw for recreational marijuana shops.