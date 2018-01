A weekend house fire in southeastern Manitoba has proven fatal.

Around 6:05 am, members of Sprague RCMP responded to a house fire on Pine Ave. in Badger, Man.

According to Manitoba RCMP, the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers and fire crews arrived and fire fighters were unable to save the structure.

RCMP has also confirmed that human remains were located at the scene.

The Sprague RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.