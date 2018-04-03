Oh Spring, Where Art Thou?

The calendar might say spring, but the temperature the last few days has been far from spring-like.

In fact, Robyn Dyck with Environment Canada says several communities in northern Manitoba shattered temperature records overnight. The most notable was Thompson, where the mercury dipped to -34 degrees.

Dyck says right now the jet stream is still a little to the south of us. As a result, arctic air is being allowed to flood the prairies. And she hints that it could be some time yet before we experience any sort of relief.

"It doesn't look promising," says Dyck. "For the next at least week, it does look like we will be below normal."

The normal high for this time of year is 7 degrees Celsius, while the normal low is -5.

And while it might feel like we have been stuck with below normal temperatures for weeks already, Dyck reminds us that March was actually a little warmer than normal.

The coldest day last month was March 7th, when the temperature plummeted to -18.8 degrees. The warmest day in March was on the 27th when the mercury climbed to 7.1 degrees.

Looking ahead to April, Dyck says Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to be below normal for the month.