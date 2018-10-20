Olafson Excited To Serve Stanley For Third Term

R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will avoid the election day jitters, as he was acclaimed to serve a third term after no one else put their hat in the ring for Wednesday's election.

Olafson says deciding to run again wasn't an easy decision, recognizing the work that goes into the job, however, he's excited for the opportunity to serve another four years.

"Yes, I am reeve, but I consider myself one of seven," said Olafson. "I applaud the crew that I have, my councillors and my staff."

Olafson says Stanley is one of the top municipalities in the province in a number of areas, as far a growth and diversity, and there's a lot to be proud of. He says, however, there are still improvements needed and work to do.

During the upcoming term, Olafson says providing potable water to more areas of the municipality will be the main priority for council, "Right now when we're faced with our western side where population is less, and to get water from one place to another costs a lot of money, our attempt to make it better for a lot of those locations will be a top priority."

Seeing the regional wastewater project completed will also be a priority, and improving internet and cell service for ratepayers in also on the radar.