Old Rosenort Fire Hall To Become New Daycare

The community of Rosenort will have a brand new daycare in the near future.

As of right now a daycare facility in Rosenort doesn't exist. However, with the construction of a new fire hall, a daycare committee has found use for the old hall.

"We of course had a lot of work happening in the community of Rosenort to construct the new fire hall, and so the old hall was made available," said RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening.

He explained the committee responded to request put out by council.

"The RM of Morris put out a request for proposals to the community to offer it for sale for community groups or for business that would add value to the community," Groening said.

Council has accepted the proposal from the daycare committee, who will now look into securing funds for the building's renovation. The committee will be fundraising, talking to Community Futures, and they've already approached the Province of Manitoba for additional funds.

The daycare committee hopes to begin reconstruction of the old fire hall as soon as the new one is finished.

"Government officials have already reviewed the facility, (it) will work as a daycare centre," said Groening, noting it will have 20-30 spots for children.

Groening added council is pleased this opportunity has become available to the community.