An on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals early yesterday morning.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., Winkler Police pulled over a brown Honda Odyssey on Memorial Drive as part of the investigation.
The 53-year-old male driver of the vehicle was arrested for having possession of methamphetamine and the 39-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was arrested for breaching a court-ordered curfew.
A search of the two males as well as the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, a small quantity of methamphetamine, approximately 60 grams of marijuana, over $300 cash, two cell phones, and various items of drug paraphernalia.
The 53-years-old has been charged with Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Marijuana for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possess a Firearm Contrary to an Order. He was remanded in custody and will appear in Portage Provincial Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Marijuana, Possess Proceeds of Crime, Possess a Firearm Contrary to an Order, two counts of Breach Probation, and five counts of Breach Recognizance. He is also scheduled to appear in Portage Provincial Court on Monday.
On-Going Investigation Leads To Gun And Drug Seizure
