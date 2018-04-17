Online Auction Tops Dollars Raised In 2017 By Thousands

The 2018 edition of the annual Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Group Online Auction has wrapped up, and it raised a record amount of $55,000.

Since the group's first online auction in 2012, the amount being raised each year in support of the organization has been growing exponentially. The inaugural event just six years ago raised $3,200.

"I don't even know where to start. After the extremely rough year our board members have had with health issues... you guys sure stepped up and filled the gap," said board member, Naomi Fehr.

The auction in support of the group ended on April 10th.

The event raises funds to support an annual family camp for families with a child with cancer, private movie events for children who have a suppressed immune system, a day at tinker town, gas and parking passes, and care baskets for families with a newly diagnosed child.

In 2017 the online auction raised $34,000.