The entire organ and tissue donor registration process in Manitoba is going online-only. Health Minister and Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen announced today, which will continue to phase out the physical donor cards.

"For years, Manitobans have signed the donor card attached to their health card and then tucked it away without sharing their important decision with loved ones," says Friesen. "Online registration is so simple and this selfless decision has the ability to save lives."

Last year a record 11,000 Manitobas became organ donors thanks in part to the inspiring story of Logan Boulet. The Humboldt Broncos defenceman's donation meant six other lives were saved.

Boulet had told his parents he was registering as an organ donor, just five weeks before the tragic bus crash that claimed 16 lives including Boulet's. His parents say he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt who passed on June 27, 2017, and was also an organ donor that saved six lives.

"Boulet's story, and the stories of 22 deceased Manitobans last year that made similar decisions to make the gift of life, are inspiring," Friesen says. "We need a greater number of those kinds of stories to occur in the years ahead in our healthcare system so that more families with loved ones awaiting life-saving transplants can get help."

Dr. Faisal Siddiqui says making a decision to donate organs during an end-of-life crisis can be overwhelming. Instead, he encourages families to make the decision now. "Talk about it, and then take the two minutes to sign up... someday, those two minutes could mean a lifetime of help for someone else."

Dean Omeniuk is a two-time heart recipient having received a life-saving transplant in 1996 and again in 2017. He says the generosity of others has given him a second and a third chance at life.

"Through the gift of donation, I have been able to enjoy watching my children grow over the last two decades," Omeniuk says. "I am a grandfather now because not just one, but two families, had a conversation and said yes to organ donation. I am so grateful for these gifts."

In Manitoba, organ donation occurs at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg and St. Boniface Hospital. However, compassionate end-of-life care and the opportunity for organ donation is every family’s right, no matter where they live, says Dr. Adrian Robertson, Medical Director, Transplant Manitoba’s Gift of Life program. “For those patients in hospital outside the city of Winnipeg, our specialists work with care providers and families to determine whether a transfer to Winnipeg-based intensive care is the best approach.”

Likewise, the Tissue Bank Manitoba plays the vital role of tissue donation in spinal, orthopedic, neuro, sports medicine, plastics, and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Until this week, tissue donation services were available within the Winnipeg and Interlake-Eastern regional health authorities, Kimberly Dodds, Director of Tissue Bank Manitoba, explains. Effective tomorrow, the service will be expanded to Southern Health-Santé Sud. “Each year, thousands of Canadians benefit from the gift of tissue donation,” says Dodds. “We are so pleased to be able to expand our services to ensure the donation wishes of more Manitobans may be honoured.”

Families can record their decision securely online at www.signupforlife.ca. Donors must be 18 year old and have a nine-digit healthcard number.