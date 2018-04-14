Over 1,600 Bales Lost In Fire South East Of Carman

The Carman-Dufferin fire department, along with Roland, Elm Creek, and Miami fire departments battled a blaze late last night.

Carman-Dufferin Fire Chief Ben Vanderzwaag said the department was dispatched to the fire just after 11:30pm on Friday evening, and the fire departments were back in service at approximately 6:30am this morning.

The fire occurred at the processing plant Schweitzer-Mauduit, south east of Carman.

"The extent of the damage was that one large stack of bales, approximately 1,600 to 1,700 large rounds bales, started on fire and was completely lost in the fire," said Vanderzwaag.

He added there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Photos used with permission.