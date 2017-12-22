Overcoming The Christmas Blues

A community mental health worker says for some, the Christmas season triggers depression and anxiety.

While this time of year is a joyous occasion for many people, Jenn Kulpa with Southern Health says there are a variety of reasons why people experience the Christmas Blues. For starters, she says this may be the first Christmas since the death of a loved one. There is also the expectation of buying gifts but not having enough money to do so. Kulpa says others might be anxious about spending time with family members that they don't enjoy being around.

(Jenn Kulpa)"All of these kinds of things can trigger anxiety and get us worked up," she says. "We also have the added challenge of our climate, so you are looking at fewer sunlight hours, people are more confined to the indoors because of cold weather, these things can also certainly trigger depression."

Kulpa has a few tips for how we can tell if someone we love is suffering from the Christmas Blues. She suggests we look for a change in behaviour. For example, if someone is usually very outgoing, but is now suddenly choosing to be less social, that could be an indicator. Or, a change in diet, such as eating or drinking more than normal. Kulpa says the opposite holds true for someone who suddenly has no appetite at all. For some people, they will be more expressive and say they are feeling sad.

According to Kulpa, there are things we can do to try and keep this a positive time of year. She recommends getting adequate sleep, eating healthy, limiting alcohol consumption, exercising and getting fresh air.

"Maybe we can do a mix of these things by taking the family tobogganing or joining a friend for a walk," she suggests. "Taking care of our physical health goes a long way in helping our mental health."

If you know of someone having a difficult Christmas, Kulpa says a phone call will go a long way or consider bringing that person a meal.

Meanwhile, there are also formal supports available, such as the 24-hour crisis line through Southern Health. For those east of Highway 75 the number is 1-888-617-7715 and for those west of Highway 75, it is 1-866-588-1697. There is also the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Steinbach, which is an eight-bed unit for those who need extra support during a tough time. Kulpa adds there are mental health liaison nurses on staff at hospitals in Steinbach, Portage, and Winkler.