Owen Submits Carman Mayoral Bid

A two-term councillor for the Town of Carman wants to be the next mayor of the community.

Current deputy mayor, Brent Owen, is vying for the top job in this fall's civic election.

"I want to continue to make Carman a great place to live, work and play," replied Owen when asked about why he wants the job.

Should he become mayor of Carman, Owen said his priorities would include infrastructure, and the on-going personal care home and Carman water reservoir projects. He'd also like to see a continued working relationship with the neighbouring R.M. of Dufferin, noting fire protection, recreation, library services, waste management and a tax-sharing agreement are just a few of the services the two municipalities share.

So far, Owen is the lone candidate running for mayor in Carman.