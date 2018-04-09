Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

A pair of fund raisers this past weekend raised over $12,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Pembina Valley, which serves the cities of Morden and Winkler as well as the town of Altona. bbbs rowing

A 24-hour rowing machine event in Altona generated the majority of that cash, coming in at $10,000.

Executive Director Michael Penner explained that teams rowed a total of about 1,819 kms - the equivalent distance from Altona, Man. to Vernon, B.C. - within that 24 hour span.

Meantime, the Pembina Hills Art Gallery in Morden served as the backdrop to BBBS's 2018 Big Night Out event. 54 people attended the fund raising dinner Saturday evening and contributed $2,500 to the organization.

Penner said it's gratifying to see these new partnerships come together.

"It's so encouraging to see how generous people are and to see how they want to make their community a better place, and just jumping on board and helping out."

He explained that this new money will help support current matches between 'Bigs' and 'Littles', as well as efforts to recruit more mentors.

More Local News

Morden And District Chamber Taking A New Approach

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) took a different approach over the last year. It was a year of new beginnings with Michelle Sawatzky taking on the role of Chair. Sawatzky shared at…

Pair of Fund Raisers Generate Thousands of Dollars for BBBS Pembina Valley

A pair of fund raisers this past weekend raised over $12,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Pembina Valley, which serves the cities of Morden and Winkler as well as the town of Altona. A 24-hour rowing…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Distracted Driving Campaign May Involve Creative Strategies

Last month the Government of Manitoba announced tougher distracted driving legislation, and this month Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is taking action. On average, one in three road deaths in…

Vision For Stanley Corridor Laid In Approved Plan

Details have been ironed out and the Stanley Corridor Secondary Plan has been approved. After nearly 2 years in the making, Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson says it feels good to have reached this point.…

Making Connections Has Become More Difficult For Winkler Welcomes You Hostess

Over a 25 year period, the hostess for the Winkler Welcomes You program has made visits to nearly 5,600 households in the community. Winkler Welcomes You was established in 1993 after the Winkler and…

Ted Falk Seeks Endorsement For Rural Crime Study

The Member of Parliament for Provencher would like to see a national study on rural crime. That is why Ted Falk seconded a motion by Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs. Her motion asks the Standing Committee…

Preschool League Turns To Community To Help Struggling Families

Organizers of Winkler Preschool Soccer are turning to the community to help struggling families get their kids in the game. Board Member Anna Wiebe explains they currently have 18 players ages 2-5…

Alcohol a Factor in Fatal Rollover in R.M. of Lorne

A 15 year old male youth has died, and an 18 year old man is in custody after a fatal rollover early Saturday morning in the R.M. of Lorne. Manitou RCMP responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in a…

Bergthal School Finished With Structural Renovations

The Bergthal School, located in Neubergthal, is finished with major renovation projects for now. Joe Braun has been involved with the Bergthal school project for 8 years. He said a recent $3,500…
2018 04 matt gomercic revised

Family In Shock After Former Billet Involved In Humboldt Bus Tragedy

The billet parents of former Steinbach Piston Matthieu Gomercic are relieved that he has survived the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash but are at a loss for words as to what all the other families…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Apr
2018
Tea and Conversation for Women

09 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





09
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

09 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





10
Apr
2018
Minds in Motion by the Alzheimer Society

10 April 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden's on 10th - Altona





10
Apr
2018
Altona Gideons Banquet

10 April 2018 6:30 pm

Altona EMMC





10
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

10 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





11
Apr
2018
Harvest for Kids 2018 Update

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





Login