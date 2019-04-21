Mental Health Week- May 6-12

The popularity of the Rhineland Low German Drama Group productions often means standing-room-only. However, the cast wanted to share their success with the Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) Palliative Care Program.

The group made a donation of $4,100 last week, the surplus from their latest spring event.

Director Tina Peters explains a number of cast members had family who received care from the Palliative Car Program and wanted to give back. "It's a small way of saying thanks... it makes end-of-life care easier for family."

BTHC Foundation Executive Director Shannon Samatte-Folkett explains the support was a welcome surprise. "It's hard to raise funds... for them to raise $4,100, I know the work that goes into that so we appreciate it that much more."

"It's great to hear how impactful the Palliative Care Program is," Samatte-Folkett adds.

The Palliative Care program at BTHC also includes a part-time Volunteer Coordinator and approximately 40 volunteers.

