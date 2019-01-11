Pallister Makes Trip To Altona, Visits Town's Biggest Employer

Manitoba's premier made a stop in Altona on Thursday to tour the town's biggest employer.

Brian Pallister got a chance to see some of the things Friesens Corporation is doing as a leader in the North American print industry where he saw the latest in print technology being used to make books.

"It's always important to remind ourselves in Manitoba that we have these incredible companies of excellence that provide so many opportunities for people. Also, the spinoffs from a company like Friesens to the whole region are such a great benefit, providing employment and a chance to live in this area and work."

Friesens Corporation, like many businesses in the Pembina Valley, has struggled to find enough skilled workers in the area to fill the increasing number of jobs it's generating and has been forced to bring workers into the community from other countries through Manitoba's immigration system.

Pallister says his government has improved the Provincial Nominee Program to speed up the process of bringing these workers into the Manitoba.

"We've reduced the wait times significantly. Average waits were approaching three years under the previous administration, which just wasn't fair for those people applying to come to this province. I think we're also doing a better job of working with our business community across the province in linking people who have the skills to the opportunities. That way, when they come to Canada, they can move into a job and support themselves and their family. That's been a good benefit."

Pallister added, Manitoba leads all provinces when it comes to private sector capital investment, which he says is helping to create jobs, and at times, more jobs than our own population can fill.