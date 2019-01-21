Pallister Prompting Government Review

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Premier Brian Pallister has been spending a lot of time recently in rural Manitoba and he’s talking like an election isn’t too far away.

The Conservatives are busy holding founding and nomination meetings. While in Boissevain on Wednesday for the Turtle Mountain meeting Pallister used the opportunity to talk about what the government has done and is doing to reduce the deficit and get back towards running a balanced budget.

He pointed to having more trained paramedics in rural Manitoba as one step in the right direction. “You don’t need an excuse when you have an accident on your farm or your business, you need people there and we hiring more people to give those services and help stabilize those patients to make sure people get the care they need.”

Brian Pallister says he understands rural residents face because he is a rural Manitobans.

The education review is coming in 2019 and that’s something Brian Pallister hopes people participate in over the coming months.

“It has been 50 years since the last review and our system need to be improved. it’s important because we have to do a better job as we are 10th out of 10 when it comes to outcomes for our kids in school and we have to do better on that.”

More Local News

Interest Rates Hold Steady, Though Increase Predicted For July

Don't expect a change in Canada's interest rate anytime soon. The Bank of Canada recently announced they're holding the rate steady at 1.75 percent. Access Credit Union's President and CEO Larry…

Province Examining Plum Coulee Police Agreement With Altona

Manitoba's justice minister says the province is examining the police services agreement between Altona and Plum Coulee. The arrangement is scheduled to end on December 31, 2019, based on municipal…

Enbridge To Begin Ramping Down Line 3 Work in Manitoba

The Canadian leg of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project is nearing completion. The portion of pipeline located north of the International Border runs from Hardisty, AB through Southern Manitoba,…

Pallister Prompting Government Review

Premier Brian Pallister has been spending a lot of time recently in rural Manitoba and he’s talking like an election isn’t too far away. The Conservatives are busy holding founding and nomination…

RCMP Debunk Social Media Post about at Home Breath Samples

Numerous social media posts have been circulating claiming the Canadian RCMP can now demand breath samples anywhere at any time. Tara Seel is a Media Relations Officer with the RCMP of Manitoba and…

Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre. Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St.…

Local Organization Helping Support School in The Congo

Hope for All Nations Developments and Sustainability (HANDS Canada) is a local charity organization that sends support to a Kindergarten to grade six school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They…

First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional…

Be Prepared For Cold Weather

With southern Manitoba experiencing the coldest stretch of winter thus far, a Meteorologist is warning all of us to be extra careful when heading out in these conditions. Natalie Hasell with…

The Bunker In Winkler Seeing Accelerated Growth

The Bunker in Winkler now reaches youth every weeknight. "It's something we've been envisioning for a long time," Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand says. Programming runs every weekday from game…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login